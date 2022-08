America’s ports are busier than ever this year. Historic levels of goods are flowing into the country, and supply-chain snafus continue causing congestion along the U.S. coastline. The diesel-burning machines and vehicles that hoist, haul and ferry away our endless streams of stuff are working overtime — spewing more air pollution into nearby neighborhoods and generating planet-warming emissions.

The surge in cargo activity is putting renewed pressure on port operators and state regulators to clean up maritime hubs. Environmental groups and residents of port-adjacent communities are urging officials to hasten the electrification of polluting onshore equipment and take steps to reduce emissions from visiting cargo ships.

Now, with an unprecedented amount of federal climate and energy funding set to start flowing, port officials will have the chance to accelerate such initiatives.

Subscribe to receive Canary's latest news

The Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed into law in mid-August, includes $3 billion to reduce air pollution and advance zero-emissions technology in ports. Another $1 billion allotted for heavy-duty vehicles could help electrify the drayage trucks that carry cargo containers. That’s on top of the $17 billion provided in last year’s infrastructure law for upgrading ports and crucial waterways.

Ditching diesel fuel in ports would help slash greenhouse gases at a time when the global shipping industry’s emissions are rising, driven by growing consumer demand. It would also reduce the amount of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and other health-harming pollutants that workers and neighbors inhale. More than 39 million people in the United States live within 3 miles of a port or freight hub, the majority of whom are low-income residents and people of color.

Curbing port pollution means tackling many disparate sources that operate in distinct ways. Here are three of the more immediate solutions that ports can implement to clean up their operations, experts told Canary Media.

1 ) Electrify the box-shuffling machines

When cargo ships arrive at shore, an orchestra of equipment is deployed to move steel shipping boxes from ship decks to the beds of trucks and trains. Mighty off-road vehicles called top handlers pluck containers weighing up to 100,000 pounds and move them around the port. Rubber-tired gantry cranes, which resemble giant sawhorses, stack containers like Lego bricks. Yard trucks, forklifts and other machines zip around, belching fumes as they go.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which together comprise the nation’s largest shipping hub, are working on converting all their cargo-handling equipment to zero-emissions technologies by 2030. As part of that effort, the ports are set to test some 200 pieces of equipment in the next few years, including not just forklifts and tractors but also battery-powered locomotives and electric tugboats.

“The problem is that a lot of zero-emissions technologies are still early in their development. You can’t go down to the dealer and buy them,” said Chris Cannon, director of environmental management for the Port of Los Angeles. ​“So a lot of what we do is serve as a test bed for zero-emissions technologies and help demonstrate to the manufacturers that a market exists.”

He noted that, in 2020, the Los Angeles port began testing two of the world’s first electric top handlers, both of which have 1-megawatt batteries and are designed to operate for two entire shifts — up to 18 hours consecutively — between charges.